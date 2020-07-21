1/1
Bessie Todd
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Bessie Lee "Bess" Todd, 95, of Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home. She was the loving wife of the late Marvin Todd, who died in 2002. They were married on Februay 12, 1943 and shared nearly 60 years together. Born on the Eastern shore of Maryland on February 8, 1925, she was one of nine children to the late Frank and Narcissa Neighbors Adams.

Bess was a graduate of Caroline High School and in 1962 she and her husband moved to Frederick County, where Mr. Todd worked for Todd Steel in Point of Rocks. She spent most of her life as a homemaker, loved spending time with her entire family and showing kindness to others. Bess was a life member of the Frederick Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, where she devoted many hours as a volunteer. She and her husband, did missionary work locally and abroad, helping many children over the years. Early in her life she was a member of the Harmony United Methodist Church on the Eastern shore and later was a very active member of the Jefferson United Methodist Church. She organized a volunteer program at the Valley Elementary school, which was very successful.

She and her husband have a place along the Choptank River where they enjoyed sharing food, fun and their boat, with family and friends.

Surviving her are her children, Larry Todd and wife Sharon, and Glen Todd and wife Melanie, all of Preston, Sharon Lee Boyer, of Middletown and Pat Herber and husband David, of Jefferson, one brother, Paul Adams and wife Beverly, of Denton, two sisters, Louise Adams Horney, of Denton and Evelyn Adams Danley, of Texas, her beloved grandchildren, Monte Boyer, Donna Gravett and Dennis, Jennifer Serenyi and Nick, Troy Todd, Shane Todd and Beth, Josh Herber and Megan and Katie Herber and great grandchildren, Grant Boyer, Riley Boyer, Sarah Serenyi, Cole Serenyi, Caroline Serenyi, Kennedy Todd, Jonathan Todd, Sophie Herber and Eleanor Todd, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Ronald Montgomery Boyer and son-in-law, Don Boyer.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Interment will be private in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Marvin and Bess Todd Scholarship Fund, C/O the Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 21, 2020
Ms Bess was a very cool lady. She was always so positive and always so happy and welcoming. My condolences to the family. May your memories be of a lady whose life was well lived.
Dan Towers
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved