Mrs. Bessie Lee "Bess" Todd, 95, of Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home. She was the loving wife of the late Marvin Todd, who died in 2002. They were married on Februay 12, 1943 and shared nearly 60 years together. Born on the Eastern shore of Maryland on February 8, 1925, she was one of nine children to the late Frank and Narcissa Neighbors Adams.Bess was a graduate of Caroline High School and in 1962 she and her husband moved to Frederick County, where Mr. Todd worked for Todd Steel in Point of Rocks. She spent most of her life as a homemaker, loved spending time with her entire family and showing kindness to others. Bess was a life member of the Frederick Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, where she devoted many hours as a volunteer. She and her husband, did missionary work locally and abroad, helping many children over the years. Early in her life she was a member of the Harmony United Methodist Church on the Eastern shore and later was a very active member of the Jefferson United Methodist Church. She organized a volunteer program at the Valley Elementary school, which was very successful.She and her husband have a place along the Choptank River where they enjoyed sharing food, fun and their boat, with family and friends.Surviving her are her children, Larry Todd and wife Sharon, and Glen Todd and wife Melanie, all of Preston, Sharon Lee Boyer, of Middletown and Pat Herber and husband David, of Jefferson, one brother, Paul Adams and wife Beverly, of Denton, two sisters, Louise Adams Horney, of Denton and Evelyn Adams Danley, of Texas, her beloved grandchildren, Monte Boyer, Donna Gravett and Dennis, Jennifer Serenyi and Nick, Troy Todd, Shane Todd and Beth, Josh Herber and Megan and Katie Herber and great grandchildren, Grant Boyer, Riley Boyer, Sarah Serenyi, Cole Serenyi, Caroline Serenyi, Kennedy Todd, Jonathan Todd, Sophie Herber and Eleanor Todd, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Ronald Montgomery Boyer and son-in-law, Don Boyer.A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Interment will be private in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Marvin and Bess Todd Scholarship Fund, C/O the Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701.