Beth Summers
1958 - 2020
Beth Ann Summers, 62, of Frederick, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of Dale T. Summers. Born in Shrewsbury, PA on May 29, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Vernon and Betty Weller Naugle.

Beth graduated in 1976 from Allegany High School, in Cumberland, and Frostburg State College in 1980 with her BS degree in Early Childhood Education. She worked several years with the Frederick County Public Schools as a secretary. Over the years she also worked as a Legal Assistant and a Legal Secretary. She was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Frederick.

Surviving in addition to her husband is her brother, Tim Naugle and wife Catharine Hemphill, of Frederick, her brother-in-law, Eric Summers and wife Diane, of Middletown and their children Michael and Susan. She will also be remembered by her loving care giver, Gerline Green.

Funeral services and interment will be private in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral home, Frederick.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to; Evangelical Lutheran Church Capital Campaign Fund, 35 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701, or the Frederick Community College Foundation, Earl Summers and Sonny Miller Scholarship Fund, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 or to Community Foundation, Mount Olivet Preservation Enhancement Fund, 312 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
