Betsy Kaye (Keyser) Kidd, 63, of Frederick passed away peacefully at home with her daughter and granddaughter by her side on October 2, 2019. She was born on December 18, 1955 and was the daughter of the late Marcus Keyser and Faye Shultz.
She was a graduate of TJ High School. Betsy spent many years in New Smyrna Beach Florida helping her daughter Barb raise her children and was a second mother to Taylor. She enjoyed cooking and was an avid gardener. Betsy bartended along side her husband and family at Kidd's Cafe and worked for Kmart. Her greatest love in life was caring for her grandchildren.
Betsy is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Marcus (Jake) Keyser and sister Barbara Keyser. Her husband Charles Kidd Jr., mother and father in law Betty and Charles Kidd Sr., her stepson Charles Kidd III, as well as her sister in laws Connie Main and Patricia Smith.
Betsy is survived by her daughter Barbara Junkin, (George) and their children Vanessa, Lisa, Casey, George, Hank, Harvie, Betsy and Josie. Her daughter Jamie Kidd, daughter Taylor and husband Jason Morgan, step daughter Tammy Lare (Charlie) and son Earl Huse. Daughter in law Melinda Wood and sons Brian and Matthew Kidd. And nephew Wesley Smith, daughter Emma.
She will be remembered fondly by The Junkin Family, her cousins Timmy Creager, Kim Keyser Dorough and Kathy Camblin, her aunts Jean Villava, Kathy O'connor and friends Kim Hildebrand, Brenda Wilson, Melba Magolnick, Ruby McDonald and many family and friends.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Frederick County. We can't thank you enough for the care and support you have provided our mother. Especially Jamie Williams, Michelle Paulus, and April Morgan.
A celebration of Betsy's life will be held at a later date this month.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019