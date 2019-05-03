Ms. Bettina "Tina" Walser Morgan passed away on April 27, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.



Tina was born on Nov. 1, 1957 in Salisbury, NC, the daughter of Dot Walser Benson and the late Bill Walser. She worked as a server in many restaurants around Frederick and truly loved serving her customers. Tina also enjoyed gardening, baking, making her specialty chocolate covered strawberries, sunning by her pool, and the color pink. Almost everything in her home was pink and she wouldn't have it any other way. She especially loved being "NeNe" to her newborn grandson, Jaxson.



In addition to her mother, Tina is survived by three children: daughter Shana (O'Brien) Moorefield & wife Trinette Moorefield, son Kaylan Morgan & wife Deborah Morgan and son Kamren Morgan & fiance Morgan Moore. She is also survived by grandsons Michael Ward and Jaxson Morgan, a sister, Beverly Walser & husband Bill, several nieces, friends, and her dog Otis. She was preceded in death by brothers Rick Walser and Billy Walser, as well as by her beloved father "Deddy," Bill Walser.



A memorial service will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 from 5pm-8pm at Grace Community Church, 5102 Old National Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made c/o her children. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 3 to May 4, 2019