Betty Ann Virginia Bradshaw, 93, of Taneytown, MD died on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of Bobby "Bob" Dean Bradshaw.
Born July 5, 1927, in Frederick County Maryland, she was the oldest daughter of the late Grover Cornelius and Mabel Luella Sier Tobery. When she was 14 months old, she contracted polio and spent 11 years at Kernan Hospital in Baltimore, MD. In spite of such an early hardship, she never felt sorry for herself and always maintained a positive attitude.
As a teenager, she began working at the Union Manufacturing Company (the Hosiery) and later worked at the Price Electric Corporation in Frederick. After her husband Bob and she settled in Carroll County, she was employed by and retired from Lion Brothers (a manufacturer of embroidered emblems). During her retirement, Betty participated in activities at the Taneytown Senior Center, and was recognized in 2003 as the Outstanding Senior Volunteer for Carroll County.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, is a son, Steven Allen Tobery of Frederick, MD; two granddaughters, Stephanie Tobery Halasohoris and her husband Tony of Frederick, MD and Maggie Tobery Bernero and her husband Peter of Ranson, WV. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren, Henri Bernero, Hailey Bernero, and Ella Halasohoris; one sister, Anna Mary Mantz; of Marydel, MD and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Hilda V. Dove, and two brothers-in-law, Arnold B. Dove and Peter A. Mantz, Sr.
Private services for the immediate family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
.