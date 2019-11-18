The Frederick News-Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Brandenburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Brandenburg


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Brandenburg Obituary
Betty Jane Brandenburg, 88, formerly of Myersville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home in Boonsboro. She was the wife of George W. Brandenburg Jr. who predeceased her on March 29, 1989.

Mrs. Brandenburg was born in Ellerton on her family farm May 17, 1931 a daughter of the late Grayson Franklin and Nellie Mae Bussard Brandenburg.

Betty retired from Postal Service and served at the Myersville Post Office for many years. She also worked at Sagner's and Jo Ann's Fabric in Frederick. She was a member of the Harmony Church of the Brethren, Myersville, was active in the church and sang in the choir. She enjoyed traveling, her flowers and garden at her home in Myersville.

She is survived by a sister Florence M. Ropp, Boonsboro, a brother Charles F. Cartee , Hagerstown, a brother-in-law David Kendig, Greencastle, PA. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Karen Lewis, Darlah Benedum, Darlene Smith, Charles Cartee, Lorn Cartee, Tina Strite, Laura Cartee-Royer, Linda Wiles, Ralph F. Ropp, Frances Draper, Donna Eckerd, Faye Wastler, Rebecca Schroyer, and many great-nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Kendig, , a brother Austin Cartee, brothers-in-law Richard "Dick" Kuhn, and Ralph Ropp, and nephew Ricky Kuhn, and niece Edna Bidle

She will be remembered by her special friends M. Lee Ropp, Sharon Shafer and Larry Bidle.

We would like to thank the staff at Fahrney-Keedy village and Hospice of Frederick County, for the love and care they have provided Mrs. Brandenburg during her illness.

Friends may call 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM on Wednesday November 20 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 10 AM on Thursday November 21 from the funeral home. Pastor Karen Grossnickle will officiate. Interment will be made in the Harmony Church of the Brethren, Myersville.

Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
Download Now