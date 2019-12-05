Home

A long-time resident of Frederick County, Betty Conrad's love of life and adventure took her many places before she passed on Nov. 9, 2019. She was fascinated by nature and wildlife and truly loved the Earth. She helped launch recycling at Frederick Community College, used dishwater on flowers and air dried her laundry. She asked people please to help native Americans and the environment.

Elizabeth Susan was born Nov. 27, 1926, eldest daughter of Fred and Mamie (Spatz) Tempel and sister to Henry, Mathilda and Katherine. After WWII, she met Robert (Bob) Conrad. They married and eventually moved to Unionville. Bob passed away in 1994.

The couple had eight kids, Robert, Jr. (Robbie), Rose (Mimi), Ruth, Chris, Mary (Missy), Michele, Fred and Anthony, who mostly attended St. Peter's and Libertytown Elementary, graduated Linganore High and went to FCC. Betty taught at Visitation Academy. In 2009, she moved to New York to live with her daughter Rose. She later moved to Vancouver, WA, where daughter Mary was her close companion.

Betty is survived by her brother, her children, nine grandkids (Rod, Celine, Nova, Ann Victoria, Lou, Adam, Danny, Veronica, Ivie), and five great grandkids (Aislinn, Ember, Jackson, Phoenix and Juniper).
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
