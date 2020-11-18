1/1
Betty "Patsy" Fink
Betty Orilea "Patsy" Taulton Fink, 88, of Middletown, MD, passed from this life on Monday morning,

November 16, 2020.

She was born on February 20, 1932, in Brunswick, MD to the late Robert & Nellie (Speaks) Taulton. She

was the first born of five children. She was raised in Brunswick, MD on C Street, part of the C Street

crew, and was a graduate of Brunswick High School.

On December 8, 1951, Patsy Taulton married Ray Leon Fink. She and Ray resided in both Brunswick and

Burkittsville, MD before settling on "The Mountain" in Locust Valley (Middletown). This would remain

her home for the next 53 years. Prior to moving to the Mountain, they had their first son, Paul Edward

Fink (Crystal) of Middletown, MD and their second son David Ray Fink (Terry) of Hagerstown, MD was

born the year following their move.

During her years, she enjoyed many activities. She loved tending to the flowers in her yard, jigsaw

puzzles, board games, playing cards (especially Pinochle), crocheting, and was an avid reader. She loved

talking to her many friends on her CB radio where she was known as Daisy Mae and was active in the CB

club REACT. She loved Country music. Her favorites were Patsy Cline & Gene Watson.

However, her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She looked forward to

summer outings at the quarry with the Bixler bunch and vacations at Ocean City.

Before becoming a devoted, loving wife and mother, she had been a waitress, beautician, and school

cafeteria manager.

She is survived by her two sons, Paul and David, two siblings, Connie Davis of Buckeystown (Tuscarora),

MD and Robert "Bob" Taulton (Elsie) of Rosemont, MD, two grandchildren, Nicholas Michael Fink

(Michelle) of Brunswick, MD and Stephanie Danielle Hart (Scott) of Brunswick, MD, two Great

Grandchildren, Wyatt Lescure Fink and Boone Maynard Fink, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in her journey home by her younger sister Shirley June

Nelson, her little brother David Marvin Taulton, and her husband, Ray Leon Fink. There was, without a

doubt, a joyous reception when she arrived in her Heavenly home!

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Locust Valley Bible

Church Cemetery, Middletown, MD

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to either Frederick or Washington county

Hospice, as they were her angels.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Donald B Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, MD.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
