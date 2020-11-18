Betty Orilea "Patsy" Taulton Fink, 88, of Middletown, MD, passed from this life on Monday morning,November 16, 2020.She was born on February 20, 1932, in Brunswick, MD to the late Robert & Nellie (Speaks) Taulton. Shewas the first born of five children. She was raised in Brunswick, MD on C Street, part of the C Streetcrew, and was a graduate of Brunswick High School.On December 8, 1951, Patsy Taulton married Ray Leon Fink. She and Ray resided in both Brunswick andBurkittsville, MD before settling on "The Mountain" in Locust Valley (Middletown). This would remainher home for the next 53 years. Prior to moving to the Mountain, they had their first son, Paul EdwardFink (Crystal) of Middletown, MD and their second son David Ray Fink (Terry) of Hagerstown, MD wasborn the year following their move.During her years, she enjoyed many activities. She loved tending to the flowers in her yard, jigsawpuzzles, board games, playing cards (especially Pinochle), crocheting, and was an avid reader. She lovedtalking to her many friends on her CB radio where she was known as Daisy Mae and was active in the CBclub REACT. She loved Country music. Her favorites were Patsy Cline & Gene Watson.However, her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She looked forward tosummer outings at the quarry with the Bixler bunch and vacations at Ocean City.Before becoming a devoted, loving wife and mother, she had been a waitress, beautician, and schoolcafeteria manager.She is survived by her two sons, Paul and David, two siblings, Connie Davis of Buckeystown (Tuscarora),MD and Robert "Bob" Taulton (Elsie) of Rosemont, MD, two grandchildren, Nicholas Michael Fink(Michelle) of Brunswick, MD and Stephanie Danielle Hart (Scott) of Brunswick, MD, two GreatGrandchildren, Wyatt Lescure Fink and Boone Maynard Fink, and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in her journey home by her younger sister Shirley JuneNelson, her little brother David Marvin Taulton, and her husband, Ray Leon Fink. There was, without adoubt, a joyous reception when she arrived in her Heavenly home!A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Locust Valley BibleChurch Cemetery, Middletown, MDIn lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to either Frederick or Washington countyHospice, as they were her angels.Funeral arrangements are under the care of Donald B Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, MD.