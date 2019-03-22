Betty Hampshire of Frederick, MD passed away peacefully on the morning of March 10, 2019, only two days before her 92nd birthday at Life in the Country, Brunswick, MD.



She was born on March 12, 1927 in Takoma Park, MD. She and her late husband resided in Hyattsville, MD for many years.



Betty enjoyed working for the Bureau of National Affairs for over 40 years as an Accountant. She enjoyed traveling the country with her husband, a competitive Marksman. She also enjoyed her many years of life at Country Meadows of Frederick.



Betty was preceded in death by her husband Buddy Hampshire and her step son Butch Hampshire. She will be remembered by her adopted family of 47 years Jackie and Vince Bello, children and grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11AM at Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown, MD 21769.



Interment will be private.



Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of Frederick Co., P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary