Betty Jane Harman, 89, of Frederick, MD, passed May 21, 2019. Born February 8, 1930 she was the daughter to the late James Franklin and Susan (nee Hewitt) Weddle. She was the beloved wife of more than 30 years to the late Roland Monroe Harman.



Betty was a loving and caring wife and mother. She enjoyed maintaining her garden as well as styling hair. She held various jobs across Frederick including Acadia Beauticians, Storm and Shipley, Frederick County Public Schools, and customer service at the Frederick Towne Mall.



She is survived by her children; Donna Harman, Kathy Burall and her husband Jeffrey, and Steven Harman, her sister Lilian Jackson, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by siblings; Evelyn Weddle, Mae Hewitt, Thelma Favorite, Glen Weddle, Catherine Simmonds, Harold Weddle, Mildred Best, Helen Jones. She is also predeceased by close friend Dorothy Ropp.



Family and friends can gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701 on Thursday May 23, 2019 from 2 pm - 4 pm and 6pm - 8pm. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Friday May 24, 2019 at 1 pm. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.



Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 22 to May 23, 2019