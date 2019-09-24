|
Betty Jane Ramsburg, 85, Middletown died Sunday September 22, 2019 at Farhney-Keedy Memorial Home. She was the wife of the late Charles Winsor Ramsburg Sr.
Born near Ellerton on March 31, 1934 she was a daughter of the late Raymond Elsworth and Daisy Marie Smith Lewis. She was a member of the Harmony Church of the Brethren, Myersville.
She is survived by her son Charles W. Ramsburg Jr. and wife Cheryl of Hagerstown, step-granddaughter Tara Jones, three step-great-grandchildren Kendall Jones, Kolby Jones, Ryleigh Jones, all of Lakeland, FL, one brother Gene Lewis of Frederick, three sisters Faye Ruano of Myersville, Bonnie (Marty) Stevens and Connie Lewis both of Wolfsville. She is also survived by a special aunt Mary Specht of Frederick, sisters-in-law Florence Chisolm of South Dakota, Mary Warrenfeltz of Jefferson and Virginia Ramsburg of Middletown , many nieces and nephews and all her Hawbottom Rd. family and friends
She was predeceased by her granddaughter Ashley Marie Ramsburg and sisters Lorraine Wolfe, Charlotte Summers and brother Clarence Lewis.
The family will receive friends on Thursday September 26 from 6 to 8 PM at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Friday September 27 from the Harmony Church of the Brethren, 3924 Brethren Church Rd., Myersville. Pastor Karen Grossnickle will officiate. Interment will be made in the Harmony Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Harmony Church of the Brethren.
Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019