Lutheran Church-the Redeemer
27015 Ridge Rd
Damascus, MD 20872
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
27015 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
Redeemer Lutheran Church
27015 Ridge Road,
Damascus, MD
Betty Jane Shuey


1925 - 2020
Betty Jane Shuey Obituary
Bette Jane Shuey, 94, of Frederick, passed from this life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, with family at her side.

Born on December 6, 1925, in Orwin, PA, Bette was the daughter of Harry and Jennie Warfield Hand. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, preceded in death by her four siblings: Donald Hand, John Hand, Norma Hand, and Elda Hand Meredith.

On May 28, 1949, Bette married John W. Shuey and together they lovingly raised five children. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in May 2009, the same year her beloved husband Johnny passed away.

Bette was a loving wife and mother, a talented homemaker, and a faithful Christian. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched.

Surviving are her five children: Betsy (& Marc) Brown of MI, Jeffrey (& Pam) Shuey of MD, Cristine Upperman of MD, Jennie Shuey (& Mike Danaher) of GA, and Bradley (& Tamara) Shuey of TX; five grandchildren: Michelle Cavell, Amy Brown, Christen Brown, Joanna Garland, and Diana Brown; and five great-grandchildren: Harleigh, Brighton, Dillon, and Ronan Cavell; and Garrick Garland.

As per both of their wishes, John and Bette will be laid to rest in St. Peter's Cemetery in Orwin, PA. Interment will be private.

A celebration of their lives will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 27015 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:00 pm and welcome all who wish to attend the service at 1:00 pm.

The family would like to extend their appreciation for the compassionate care given by the staff at Tranquillity of Fredericktowne where Bette was a resident for over two years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's () the (), or Williamson College of the Trades (www.williamson.edu)

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
