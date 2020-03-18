|
|
On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Betty Jane Thompson, 82, of Frederick died at Glade Valley Center. The beloved daughter of the late Benjamin H. and Catherine E. Pyles, she was the loving mother of William D. Thompson and Michael E. Thompson; and sister of Benjamin H. Pyles Jr., Laura McCool, Linda L. Pyles and Jean P. Levi. She was predeceased by brothers, Russell E. Pyles and John G. Pyles.
Due to the state limitations of social distancing related to the Coronavirus, there will be a private viewing for the immediate family.
A graveside service will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020