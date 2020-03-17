|
Betty Jean Meredith of Emmitsburg, Md., died on march 11 2020, after a short hospitalization. She was 84 years old. Born in the coal mining town of Jordan, W. Va and educated at East Fairmont High School and Fairmont Business College.
Betty Jean married her high school sweet heart, William Meredith of Meadowdale W.Va, in 1955 and moved with him to Emmitsburg in 1957 after he accepted a teaching position at Mt St Mary's College. Employed as a book keeper by Sperry's Ford Sales of Emmitsburg during the 1960's, she eventually moved to the position of Teacher's Aide at Emmitsburg Elementary School, from which she retired in 1995.
Embracing her new life in the town of Emmitsburg, Betty Jean and her family became members of the Emmitsburg Presbyterian church where she fulfilled the role of secretary for many years, remaining a faithful and active member of the congregation throughout her life.
An avid gardener, tireless home canner, baker, and peerless practitioner of the home economic arts in general, Betty Jean's memory will be cherished by her family and held dear by her wide circle of friends for her generous spirt, compassionate soul, loving nature and ridiculously delicious apple pie.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, William, her three children, Melinda, Michael and Fredrick, grand children William, Anne, Ben, Grace, Elisabeth and Matthew, and great grandchild Olivia, who thought she was a lot of fun.
A memorial service will be announced when current health concerns have abated.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020