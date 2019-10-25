|
Betty Louise Koenig, 91, of Monrovia passed from this life on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Benjamin Clifton "Ben" Koenig who died in 2001.
Born on April 20, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Valance Edward and Gladys Naoma Minor Seibert. Betty worked for National Geographic Publishing in Gaithersburg retiring as a supervisor. Betty was a meticulous homemaker, gracious hostess and talented artist. Along with her late husband Ben, they operated a ceramic business and together made countless porcelain dolls that are on display in the homes of many, as well as their own.
Surviving are daughters: Debra Dellinger, Sandra LaMond and Teresa Mohelski. grandchildren Dorrie & James Walden III, Aimee Walden, Michael Mohelski, Travis Mohelski, Bonnie Mesina, and extended family Sandi & Mel Weeks, children Colleen & Jason, Wayne Koenig and sons. Great grandchildren: Cherish, Savannah, Andrew and Jonah Walden, Khloe Dellinger, Robbie, Alex, Kyra and Cierra Koenig; sisters: Dolores McDonald and Bonnie Fato. She was prededed in death by siblings: Sterling Rinehart, Wallace Seibert, Robert Seibert and Nancy Husk.
The family will receive friends between 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Sunday, October 27, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd, Mt. Airy, MD 21771, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday Oct 28. Interment following at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.
Honoring Betty's wishes, memorial contributions may be sent to NorthStar Community Church, 11801 Fingerboard Rd, Monrovia, MD 21770.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019