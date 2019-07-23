Betty L. Stachowiak, age 82, of Baltimore, MD passed away on July 20, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. She was the daughter of the late Walter Ellsworth Smith & Agnes Mae (Hahn) Smith. She graduated from Patterson High School, class of 1956. Betty married the love of her life Melvin A. Stachowiak on April 21, 1956 and celebrated 39 years of marriage before his passing in 1995. Betty and Melvin built their home in Eastwood where she resided for 63 years. Betty was a devoted mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. Her family was her most precious treasure. Together, Betty and Melvin raised their two children, Deborah and David in their Eastwood home. Betty cherished spending time with her five grandchildren. She was an active part of their lives, attending every school function or event that she could. She adored and was very proud of them all. They were her world, her everything. She attended Our Lady of Fatima Parish. Betty enjoyed thrift shopping, gardening, reading, crossword puzzles, praying for everyone, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Betty was a people person; she talked and listened to everyone. All those who met her always commented on how sweet and nice of a person she was. She was very proud of her home and her accomplishments in life. Survivors include her daughter, Deborah M. Bloom & husband John of Fallston. Her Son, David G. Stachowiak & wife Jackie of Essex. Five grandchildren, Adam Marcus Bloom, Darren G. Stachowiak, Steven Patrick Bloom, Jillian K. Hall & husband Alex, and Derek G. Stachowiak. Betty was a great-grandmother to Jaxson A. Hall. Other family include her Sister JoAnn Bernal and brother Walter Smith & his wife Sharon; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Gerry Stachowiak. She is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements to include a memorial mass are to be held on Saturday, July 27th at 10AM at Our Lady of Fatima Parish for family and friends. 6400 Pratt Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21224. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her honor to the Salvation Army of Central Maryland, The Humane Society of Harford County and/or we ask that you request a mass in her name at your home of worship. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 23 to July 24, 2019