Betty M. Allnutt
Betty Mary Allnutt, age 95 of Damascus, MD, passed away peacefully at home on August 6, 2020 of natural causes. Betty was born July 19, 1925 in Birmingham, England. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Lily Dean, and brother Stanley Dean.

Betty is survived by her husband Kenneth Allnutt, son and wife Dean and Alice Allnutt, daughter and husband Linda and Tim Fogarty; grandchildren - Matthew Allnutt, Chris Allnutt (Jan), Katie Panikian (Aron), Cassie DeAngelis (Stefano) Ben Brown (Melissa); plus 10 great grandchildren.

Betty retired after many years from the Bank of Damascus. Betty was an accomplished organist and loved spending hours playing and recording her organ music. Betty loved to knit and taught knitting at the Damascus Senior Center in the early 80's. Betty's other hobbies included tending her gardens and during her younger years singing in the church choir. During WWll Betty was a Girl Guide and worked on the early warning system in England. Betty met and married the love of her life Kenneth at a dance in England near the base Kenneth was stationed. After the war Betty came over by ship to America as a war bride.

Funeral service will be private with interment at the Upper Seneca Baptist Church. In lieu Flowers please send a donation to the Upper Seneca Baptist Church, 23401 Davis Mill Rd, Germantown, MD 20876

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2020.
