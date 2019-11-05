|
Betty Mae Brashears, age 86, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born July 4, 1933 in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Virginia Rippeon Fogle. She was the wife of the late Bernard T. Brashears Sr., who predeceased her in 2013.
Mrs. Brashears was formerly employed with Frederick Tailoring (later becoming Sagners) for 25 years, then with the Frederick County School Board working in the cafeteria in the Walkersville schools for 23 years. She was a member of Mount Pleasant United Church of Christ.
Mrs. Brashears enjoyed attending their grandchildren's sporting events with her husband. She also enjoyed word search puzzles, going to McDonalds with her sisters, and spending time with her family.
Surviving are daughters, Virginia Mae "Jenny" Davis and husband Clark of Frederick, Kimberly Ann Emswiler and Troy Cox of Boonsboro; son, Bernard Thomas "Tommy" or "Doc" Brashears Jr. and wife Judy of Keedysville; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren (with 1 due in April); brothers, Thomas Fogle of Mt. Pleasant, Charles "Butch" Fogle of Libertytown; and sisters, Ella Fae Mumaw and Sandra Dayhoff, both of Walkersville and Diane Brown of Libertytown.
She was predeceased by brother, Harvey "Binks" Fogle; and sisters, Doris Horman and Patsy Dutrow.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 8 followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Bob Donk, retired pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick. Pallbearers will be Bernard Brashears Jr., Brian Davis, Travis Gaskill, Kyle Brashears, Troy Cox and Austin Gaskill.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mount Pleasant UCC, c/o Connie Long, 10321 Old Annapolis Rd., Walkersville, MD 21793.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019