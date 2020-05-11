Betty Marie Rhinecker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Marie Rhinecker, 93, of Mt. Airy passed away on May 9, 2020. Born on September 1, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Luther and Daisy McDonough. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Merton Rhinecker. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family, community, and the Baltimore Orioles.

She is survived by her two daughters, Jean Pickett and husband Don of Mt. Airy, and Joyce Gillich and husband Dan of Martinsburg, WV; four grandchildren, Lori Hoffman and husband Paul of Walkersville, Rob Himes of Mt. Airy, Heather Gillich of Minneapolis, MN; and Matthew Gillich and wife Jovanni of Washington, DC; and three great-grandchildren Lukas and Ainsley Hoffman and Natas Himes.

Betty retried from Carroll County Public Schools after working 27 years in the Food Services Department at Mt. Airy Elementary School. She was known as a fabulous cook and feeding a crowd was one of her greatest joys. She was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She was a Church Trustee and was a volunteer for the Mt. Airy Senior Center, as well as for the March of Dimes, American Cancer Society, and Leukemia Association. For the past six years, she was a resident at Lorien Assisted Living in Mt. Airy. As a resident, she enjoyed the many social activities offered at Lorien and was known as the "flower girl" who faithfully watered all the flowers in the sun room. The family would like to thank the staff at Lorien, especially Chris and Kim, for the exceptional care they gave to Betty in her final days.

Betty was the last remaining member of her immediate family, in addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her two brothers Kenneth and Marshall McDonough and one sister, Mary Ann Davis.

Due to COVID-19, the funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to Prospect United Methodist Church, c/o Rubie Blentlinger, 231 Wyngate Drive, Frederick, MD 21701.

Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved