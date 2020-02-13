|
|
Betty Louise May, age 91, of Frederick died on February 12, 2020. Born May 23, 1928 in Frederick she was the daughter of the late James Harvey and Clemma Bidle May.
She was a graduate of Frederick High School and Hagerstown Business College. She was previously employed with Central Chemical Corporation in Hagerstown. She retired from the City of Frederick as an accounting supervisor in the Treasury Department.
Surviving are sisters, Helen L. Heller and husband James, and Gladys V. Wastler and husband Charles. She was preceded in death by sister, Margaret E. Smyth and brothers, James Elmer May and Nelson R. May.
Family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her name to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA, 02241.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020