Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Mechan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Mechan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Mechan Obituary
Born June 25, 1951 to Margaret Watson and Raymond Johnson in Laurel, Delaware. Betty was employed with Kaiser Permanente for 34 years and retired in 2017. Betty loved antiques, painting, crafts, hiking, the beach but most of all spending time with friends and family.

In addition to her loving husband, William "Bill" Mechan, she is survived by Kimberly Kirkpatrick, Michael Bolton, and Jennifer Unitt, seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on December 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy Frederick MD. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the National or the National Hospice Foundation.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -