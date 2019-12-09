|
|
Born June 25, 1951 to Margaret Watson and Raymond Johnson in Laurel, Delaware. Betty was employed with Kaiser Permanente for 34 years and retired in 2017. Betty loved antiques, painting, crafts, hiking, the beach but most of all spending time with friends and family.
In addition to her loving husband, William "Bill" Mechan, she is survived by Kimberly Kirkpatrick, Michael Bolton, and Jennifer Unitt, seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on December 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy Frederick MD. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the National or the National Hospice Foundation.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019