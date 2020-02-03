|
Betty Elizabeth Nusbaum, 91, of Hampstead, MD passed away on February 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born October 18, 1928 in Carroll County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Knouse) Murray and the devoted wife of the late Ronnilly Lee Nusbaum.
Betty enjoyed growing flowers in her garden, dancing and listening to country music. She also enjoyed crafting, making beautiful handmade quilts and beaded jewelry creations. Betty had a great love of animals, especially dogs and cats and kept many over the years as her beloved pets. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving are her six daughters: Betty L. Smith and husband Smokey of Frederick, MD, Mary Frances Eckenrode and husband Bill of Frederick, MD, Elmira J. Stocksdale of Hampstead, MD, Elizabeth Ann Nusbaum of Hampstead, MD, Elva May Shanefelter and husband Rob of Millsboro, DE, Rose Marie Wickline and husband Richie of Hampstead, MD; son, Charles P. Tracey of Frederick, MD; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S Main St, Hampstead, MD. A service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, 11:00 am at the Funeral Home with Rev. Denise Millett officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Carroll Hospice, Inc - 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157.
