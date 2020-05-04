Betty Perry
Betty Jane Stockman Perry, 91, of Thurmont, MD, passed away peacefully at the Frederick home of her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Carl Beveridge, on April 29, 2020. She was the wife of the late Dalton W. Perry, to whom she was married for 53 years.

Born July 27, 1928 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Howard A. and Helen Wickham Stockman. She was a proud lifelong Frederick Countian, graduate from St. John's Literary Institution, and the Frederick Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1950.

She is survived by her children; Diane Beveridge (Carl), Donna Perry, William Perry (Terri), Debra Justice (Jim), Steven Perry, and Rebecca Greco, 16 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. She had three brothers, Robert Stockman (deceased), Thomas Stockman (Janet), and Dennis Stockman (Joan), as well as, many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Pearl Seiss for her years of loving care and Frederick Health Hospice for their assistance.

Private graveside services and internment will be held at Blue Ridge Cemetery in Thurmont, MD at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Thurmont Food Bank, P.O. Box 74, Thurmont, MD 21788, Alzheimer's Association online, or Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Ave., Frederick, MD 21701.

Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
