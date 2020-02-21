|
Betty Leona (Biser) Rosencrantz, age 86, passed peacefully from this earth on February 20, 2020. Born on January 4, 1934 in Frederick, MD she was the daughter of the late Irving and Virginia Biser. She attended Frederick High School where she excelled at basketball and field ball until she graduated in 1952.
She was an active member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Frederick for over 40 years.
Betty is survived by three children, Sarah Wills and husband Joe of Urbana, Faith Humerick and husband David of Urbana, and Bayard Rosencrantz, Jr. of Urbana. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Virginia (Wills) Fisher and wife Tory of Frederick, Rosalie (Wills) Hrybyk and husband Jon of Baltimore, Bryce Humerick of Urbana, Tanner Humerick and wife Mary of Ijamsville, Andrew Rosencrantz of Urbana and a great-grandson, Sebastian Fisher. In addition, she is survived by her nephew David Mills and wife Cindy of Frederick and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Betty was pre-deceased by her husband of 27 years, Bayard Burlin Rosencrantz, Sr., her sister Doris (Biser) Mills, and her daughter-in-law, Laura (Brandenburg) Rosencrantz.
Betty's family extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Sunrise Assisted Living in Frederick for the loving care they provided for the past few years. Their genuine kindness and affection for Betty made her content and at home.
Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020. A private interment will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the , 1850 York Road Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or by phone at (410) 561-9099.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020