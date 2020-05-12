Betty Ruth Free Romsburg, 91, of Frederick, Maryland passed on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Frederick on September 19, 1928 to the late Raymond Parker Free, Sr. and Mildred Stockman Danner. She was the beloved wife of 76 years to the late Roy Cantner Romsburg, Sr.
Betty worked as a Teacher's Aide for the Maryland School for the Deaf for over 22 years. She was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Frederick and the Montevue Home Auxiliary.
She also enjoyed spending her time reading.
She is survived by; children, Paul L. Romsburg and friend Atzhara, Roy C. Romsburg, Jr. and wife Gayle, Gay Rohrer and husband Bob, her brother Pete Danner, grandchildren; Paul Romsburg and wife Nicki, Steven Romsburg and wife Candace, Jeff Romsburg and wife Michelle, Sarah Pigula and husband Chris, Ruth Bradley and fiance Bo, Amy Wilson and husband Dave, Mary Blevins and husband Chris, and Ralph Bradley III and wife Lauren, great-grandchildren; Hayden, Colin, Evey, Connor, Wyatt, Cort (Little Ralphie), Landon, Hunter, Keleb, Hannah, Aliene, Andrew, Brandon, Brady, Brice, Ava, and numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by siblings; Bill Danner, Bud Free, Junie Free, Mildred Corun, and Nancy Zittle, Daughter-in-Law Kim Romsburg, and great-granddaughter Lily Blevins.
A private graveside will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Betty's name to Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Avenue, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Online Condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com
