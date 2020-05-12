Betty Ruth Free Romsburg
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Ruth Free Romsburg, 91, of Frederick, Maryland passed on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Frederick on September 19, 1928 to the late Raymond Parker Free, Sr. and Mildred Stockman Danner. She was the beloved wife of 76 years to the late Roy Cantner Romsburg, Sr.

Betty worked as a Teacher's Aide for the Maryland School for the Deaf for over 22 years. She was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Frederick and the Montevue Home Auxiliary.

She also enjoyed spending her time reading.

She is survived by; children, Paul L. Romsburg and friend Atzhara, Roy C. Romsburg, Jr. and wife Gayle, Gay Rohrer and husband Bob, her brother Pete Danner, grandchildren; Paul Romsburg and wife Nicki, Steven Romsburg and wife Candace, Jeff Romsburg and wife Michelle, Sarah Pigula and husband Chris, Ruth Bradley and fiance Bo, Amy Wilson and husband Dave, Mary Blevins and husband Chris, and Ralph Bradley III and wife Lauren, great-grandchildren; Hayden, Colin, Evey, Connor, Wyatt, Cort (Little Ralphie), Landon, Hunter, Keleb, Hannah, Aliene, Andrew, Brandon, Brady, Brice, Ava, and numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by siblings; Bill Danner, Bud Free, Junie Free, Mildred Corun, and Nancy Zittle, Daughter-in-Law Kim Romsburg, and great-granddaughter Lily Blevins.

A private graveside will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Betty's name to Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Avenue, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.

Online Condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Resthaven Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 12, 2020
Sympathy to family on Betty passing.
Mary Lou Green
May 12, 2020
I am saddened by the news of your loss. I pray that God gives you peace and strength during this difficult time. I extend my sincerest condolences to your family for whom I have been honored to know.
Tom Andrews
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved