Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Zion Lutheran Church
1925 - 2019
Betty Shaw Obituary
Mrs. Betty Correne (Renn) Shaw died of natural causes on Monday morning (9/9/19) at the Vindabona Nursing Home in Braddock Heights, where she had gone for brief rehabilitation following a fall in her home. She was born on 2/11/1925, the daughter of the late Louis Howard Renn and Bessie May (Stimmel) Renn. She was the widow of Kenneth Woodrow Shaw. Betty had 5 sisters and 2 brothers, all of whom died previously: Anne (Carlton) Eppley; Asia (Bill) Athey; Louise (Lloyd) Miller; Howard (Betty) Renn, Jr; Frank (Doris) Renn; Alta (Kenneth) Gladhill; and Rebecca (Carl) Fry. Each of the siblings are survived by numerous children and grandchildren. She also had three daughters: Julia Summerhill, Kenni Shaw, and Cindy Shaw-Wilson, as well as four grandchildren: Tom Skarda, Chris Farmer (deceased), Jennifer Skarda-McCann, and Loren Skarda; and one great-grandson, Henry Nathaniel McCann.

Mrs Shaw graduated from Frederick High School in the class of 1942, had been employed by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission (later the U.S. Department of Energy) in Germantown, and later by the United States Army Medical Research Institute for Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) at Fort Detrick in Frederick, where she retired in 1985 at the age of 60. She was a member of the Mount Zion Lutheran Church, as well as the Ladies Aid Society there.

The funeral will be held at 2PM on Thursday 9/12/19 at the Mount Zion Lutheran Church, with service officiated by her nephew Aaron Himes. Burial will be at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital or Mount Zion Lutheran Church.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
