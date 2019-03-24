Mrs. Betty Marie (Marshall) Smith, age 88, of Fairfield, PA and formerly of Emmitsburg, MD, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA. She was the wife of the late C. Robert "Bob" Smith.



Born in 1931 in Baltimore, MD, Betty was the daughter of Lloyd and Eva (Kreitz) Marshall. She was a graduate of Emmitsburg High School, class of 1948, after which she continued on to business school in Frederick, MD. She was then employed at Creeger Motors in Thurmont for nearly ten years as secretary and bookkeeper. She enjoyed the remainder of her life taking care of her family. She was a member of Elias Evangelical Lutheran Church in Emmitsburg and the Sjogren's Syndrome Foundation.



Surviving are her daughter, Tamre "Tammy" Wentz and husband Steve of Cashtown, PA; grandson, Cody Robert Swisher and fiance Nicole Benedict of Fairfield, PA; and a number of nieces and nephews. Betty is also remembered by a special sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nancy and Donald Creager of Thurmont. She was preceded in death by a special cousin, Mary Catherine Marshall.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Elias Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 W. North Ave., Emmitsburg, MD with the Rev. Jon R. Greenstone officiating. Burial will follow at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26th at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to The Sjogren's Syndrome Foundation, 6707 Democracy Blvd, Ste. 325, Bethesda, MD 20817. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019