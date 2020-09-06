1/1
Betty Souders
Betty Rebecca Green Souders, 93, of Myersville, MD, passed away on September 6, 2020.

Born February 26, 1927, near Myersville, she was the daughter of the late John O. Green and Dollie Hurd Green. Betty married the late Raymond "Tuck" Souders on May 25, 1944 and they were married 71 years.

She was a life member of the Pleasant Walk United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, composed Christmas plays and gospel songs and served on numerous committees. She crop walked for seven years and assisted with church festivals. Her hobbies were working in her flower garden, making quilts and decorating for Christmas. Betty cleaned houses for many families and loved all of them.

Surviving Betty are her children, Paul "Butch" Souders and wife, Karen, of Boonsboro, Robert "Bob" Souders , Marlene Stotler and husband, James, all of Myersville and Sandra Lewis, of Wolfsville; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her son, Larry Souders; daughter-in-law, Sandy Souders; son-in-law, Gabriel Lewis and her infant son, Roy.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11am at Pleasant Walk United Methodist Church in Myersville, MD. Burial will follow in Pleasant Walk United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 6-8pm at the Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, 7606 Old National Pike, Boonsboro.

Memorial donation in Mrs. Souders honor may be made in lieu of flowers to the Pleasant Walk United Methodist Church, 11240 Pleasant Walk Road, Myersville, MD.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.baststaufferfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
7606 Old National Pike
Boonsboro, MD 21713
(301)-432-8388
