Betty Stambaugh Obituary
Betty Lou Stambaugh, 76, of Thurmont, MD passed away at home surrounded by family on February 6, 2020.

Born in Lantz, MD, Betty was the daughter of the late Albert and Ethel Smith. She was preceded in death by son in law Ray Miller.

In addition to her loving husband, Lyman M. Stambaugh, Betty is survived by sisters, Ginny Reckley, and Tink Flohr; children, Kimberly Cromwell (James), and Lyman C. Stambaugh (Carol); grandchildren, Jamie, Megan, Cory, and Samantha; and great grandchildren CJ, Cole, Avery, Callie, and Rae. Betty will also be fondly remembered by her neighbors and friends at Albert Staub condos, as well as several special nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 10, 11 AM, at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy (Rt 15 N) Frederick MD, where a funeral service will begin at 12 PM, followed by burial at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of Frederick County at www.frederickhealthhospice.org/Donate-Support.aspx. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences, please visit www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
