Betty Mae (Barrick) Wachs, 97, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family and caregivers and in her beautiful home of sixty-four years on February 13. She was born in Woodsboro, MD, to Marie Stambaugh and Harry W. Barrick and is preceded in death by her brothers Samuel W. Barrick (and Joan Johnson Barrick) and Harry W. Barrick (and Rebecca B. Barrick) and sister Bradley Barrick Thomas (and William Thomas). Her husband attorney Ernest V. Wachs and son Richard Wachs preceded her in death. She is survived by her children William H. Wachs, E. Victor Wachs Jr., Gretchen Marie Wachs, and Mary Barrick Wachs; daughter-in-law Vichuda Wachs; and grandchildren Joseph Wachs, Maytinee Wachs (and Josh Gratton), and Ryan Barrick Rodriguez; and a large extended family. Betty was an avid gardener and founding member of Woodland Garden Club. She graduated from Hood College, worked for Liberty Mutual in Newark, NJ, married and began a family in Baltimore, and lived in Hagerstown for most of her life, while traveling and wintering at the Mill Reef Club, Antigua, W.I. She volunteered with Hospice and Meals on Wheels and cared deeply for everyone she helped. Her patient, loving, generous spirit touched and inspired so many who loved her. She loved being a homemaker, a master floral arranger, a watercolorist, a junior master at bridge, following politics and progressive causes, listening to music, dancing, entertaining, and enjoying family and friends. Donations to Washington Co. Hospice. Graveside service at Rest Haven Cemetery, Hagerstown, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. A reception at the funeral home to follow.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020