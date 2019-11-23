|
Betty Jean Williams, 86, Boonsboro, formerly of Middletown, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Fahrney Keedy Memorial Home and Village, Boonsboro where she resided for four months.
Born July 11, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Hugh Harrison and Lucy Mae Ryman Hockman of Strasburg, VA. Betty was was the wife of William "Bill" Williams for 68 years.
Surviving, in addition to her loving and devoted husband, are her children, Brenda Williams Bohn and her husband Bill, Michael Williams and his wife Pam, grandchildren Chad Bohn and wife Kristin, Craig Bohn and wife Molly and Erik Williams and wife Ana; great-grandsons Logan and Corbin Bohn, and a great-grandson expected in February Blayke Bohn. Also surviving are sisters Mary Artz, Emma Conner, Nancy Beeler, and a sister- in-law, Patsy Hockman and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers and two sisters.
Betty was devoted wife, mother, and a homemaker. She was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown, for over fifty years having taught Sunday School and serving on the Altar Guild.
The family will receive friends at Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown on Monday November 25, from 5 to 7 PM.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church on Tuesday, November 26, at 11 AM. Rev. Dr. Kathy Vitalis Hoffman and rev. Ron Reaves will officiate. Interment will be made in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Middletown.
The family would like to thank the staff of Fahrney-Keedy and her caregivers,for their kindness and outstanding support. Special appreciation
is also extended to Washington County Hospice for their caring comfort the provided Betty and her family as well.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church , 107 W. Main St., Middletown, MD 21769 or to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019