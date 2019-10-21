|
Mrs. Bettye K Wiand, 90, of Union Bridge, passed away peacefully at home on October 19, 2019. She was the loving wife of Robert R. Wiand, Sr. for 61 1/2 years.
Born August 6, 1929 in Washington, DC, Bettye was the daughter of the late Melvin and Julia Kendrick. She grew up in Washington, and worked at the Greyhound Bus Station while she put herself through cosmetology school. Bettye also worked as a cook at Kresge's in Landover Hills, and later at the restaurants of Woolco's and Woolworth's in Frederick. She fed thousands of people over the course of her career, and also loved cooking for her own family. Bettye was an avid gardener, and she loved canning the vegetables she grew. Most of all, she loved the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her loving husband, Bettye is survived by five children, Kathleen Keefer & husband William, Jr., Robert R. Wiand II & wife Denise, Anne Tolson & husband Seth, Michael Wiand & wife Terri, and Marc Wiand & wife Mary; a sister, Sarah Soper; a brother, George Kendrick; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by a brother, Freddie Kendrick.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 23rd from 6 - 8 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 24th. Interment will follow in the Garden of St. John at Resthaven. Floral tributes are welcome.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019