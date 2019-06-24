Beulah Viola Zentz, 103, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Luther Zentz.



Born near Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of John Benton Spangler and Sadie Harriett (Hockensmith) Spangler. She was the last of her 10 siblings. Beulah was a homemaker, she worked at Claire Frock, and also ran Sunrise Cafeteria Restaurant with her husband. She was enjoyed volunteering, quilting and raising chickens. She was a longtime member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church.



She is survived by her daughters, Jean Heims,Viola Mae Noffsinger, Mary Ellen Eyler, son, Wendell Luther Zentz; grandchildren, Phyllis Smith, Steve Heims, Paul Anthony Heims, Sr., Bonnie Long, Michael Heims, Lynn Tich, Leona Maggitti, Lola Doll, Ricky Eyler, 13 great-grandchildren, 12 great great-grandchildren and 2 great great great-grandchildren.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Paul Eyler.



The family will receive friends from 5-8pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont, MD 21788.



A celebration of Beulah's life journey will take place at 11am on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 15 N. Church Street in Thurmont, MD. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church. Rev. Matthew Beers will officiate. Interment will be at Weller United Methodist Church Cemetery in Thurmont, MD.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church 15 N. Church Street, Thurmont, MD 21788 or to the Thurmont Senior Center, 806 E. Main Street, Thurmont, MD 21788.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 24 to June 25, 2019