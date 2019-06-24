Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
104 East Main Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
(301) 271-7777
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
104 East Main Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
15 N. Church Street
Thurmont, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
15 N. Church Street
Thurmont, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beulah Zentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beulah Zentz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beulah Zentz Obituary
Beulah Viola Zentz, 103, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Luther Zentz.

Born near Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of John Benton Spangler and Sadie Harriett (Hockensmith) Spangler. She was the last of her 10 siblings. Beulah was a homemaker, she worked at Claire Frock, and also ran Sunrise Cafeteria Restaurant with her husband. She was enjoyed volunteering, quilting and raising chickens. She was a longtime member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Jean Heims,Viola Mae Noffsinger, Mary Ellen Eyler, son, Wendell Luther Zentz; grandchildren, Phyllis Smith, Steve Heims, Paul Anthony Heims, Sr., Bonnie Long, Michael Heims, Lynn Tich, Leona Maggitti, Lola Doll, Ricky Eyler, 13 great-grandchildren, 12 great great-grandchildren and 2 great great great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Paul Eyler.

The family will receive friends from 5-8pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont, MD 21788.

A celebration of Beulah's life journey will take place at 11am on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 15 N. Church Street in Thurmont, MD. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church. Rev. Matthew Beers will officiate. Interment will be at Weller United Methodist Church Cemetery in Thurmont, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church 15 N. Church Street, Thurmont, MD 21788 or to the Thurmont Senior Center, 806 E. Main Street, Thurmont, MD 21788.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 24 to June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now