Beverly B. Hardman, 69, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Williamsport Nursing Home, Williamsport. She was the wife for 52 years of James Hardman, Sr., who preceded her in death on August 14. Born on December, 23, 1949 in Ft. Leavenworth, KS, she was the daughter of John C. and Lottie (Bulling) Green.
Mrs. Hardman was a supervisor for nearly 30 years at Westat.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Hardman (Mike) of Emmitsburg; her sister, Shirley Green (Jay); her brother, Calvin Green (Matilde) as well as a niece Natalia Green. Mrs. Hardman was preceded in death by her son, James Hardman, Jr. on December 15, 1986. She also leaves behind many close friends and relatives.
Friends of both Beverly and Jim are welcome to visit with the family on Monday, September 9 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 East Main Street, Thurmont. A private interment will be held at Friends Creek Cemetery, Emmitsburg, where Bev and Jim will be buried together.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019