More Obituaries for Beverly Flanigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Jones Flanigan

Beverly Jones Flanigan Obituary
Beverly Jones Flanigan, age 71, of Urbana, MD, passed away on March 20, 2020 at the home of

her son, Joseph M. Flanigan, where she resided with him and his Family. Born on September 11,

1948, in Johnson City, TN, she was the daughter of the late Harold Henry and Hattie Masters

Jones. A Registered Nurse (RN), she received her Associate's Degree from The University of

Misssissippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Beverly worked as an RN for 20 years with

geriatric patients at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. Beverly

enjoyed playing the piano, reading mystery and true crime books, attending and being an active

member at church, watching repeats of Forensic Files, getting her hair done, and could never say

no to eating crinkle cut fries and vanilla bean or butter pecan ice cream. Perhaps most of all, she

loved spending time with her Family and seeing them happy, especially her two granddaughters,

who brought her endless joy.

Beverly was the loving wife to the late Michael Patrick Flanigan.

Beverly is survived by her son; Joseph M. and wife Amy Flanigan of Urbana, MD, sister; Betty

and husband Gene Gouge of Johnson City, TN, two grandchildren; Avery and Riley Flanigan,

and several pets; cats Max, Lil' Jerry, and Sunny and dog Lola.

Services for Beverly will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer'

Association at https://www.alz.org/maryland/donate.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
