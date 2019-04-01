|
Beverly Mae Shaff, 84, of Frederick, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born May 15, 1934 to the late George D. and Zilliah (nee Markoe) Beachley. She was the beloved wife to William Hamilton Shaff, Sr.
In addition to her husband, Beverly is survived by her children William H. Shaff, Jr. (Lori) and Sharon Pitts (James), 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, from 1 pm until the start of the funeral service at 2 pm. Interment to immediately follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 2150 Boteler Road, Knoxville. MD.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019