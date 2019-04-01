Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Shaff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Mae Shaff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beverly Mae Shaff Obituary
Beverly Mae Shaff, 84, of Frederick, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born May 15, 1934 to the late George D. and Zilliah (nee Markoe) Beachley. She was the beloved wife to William Hamilton Shaff, Sr.

In addition to her husband, Beverly is survived by her children William H. Shaff, Jr. (Lori) and Sharon Pitts (James), 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, from 1 pm until the start of the funeral service at 2 pm. Interment to immediately follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 2150 Boteler Road, Knoxville. MD.

Condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now