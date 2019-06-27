George William "Bill" Hubbard, 64, of Thurmont, MD died peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his beloved home in the Catoctin Mountains, surrounded by his loving family, after a hard-fought, almost 3-year battle with cancer. Born June 23, 1955 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Ralph and Pauline (Grable) Hubbard.



After graduating from Catoctin High School in 1973, Bill decided to follow in his father's footsteps and learn carpentry. He began by working alongside his dad to learn everything he could about the trade. In 1992, he began working for Custom Ship Interiors and spent many years in St. Louis on the Mississippi River and numerous other places throughout the United States renovating casino riverboats. He loved recalling his many adventures and telling stories about those years. In 1998, he opened his own construction business, Gateway Home Improvements, and worked until his recent illness ended his 40-plus year construction career. He enjoyed fishing and crabbing on Solomons Island, and spending time with his children and grand-children. Bill loved family gatherings. His mountain home of almost 25 years brought him great joy, as well.



Surviving are his daughters, Kara Hubbard and her significant other Trent Ausherman, Angela Hahn and husband Jeremy, and Christina Snurr and husband Wayne, all of Thurmont; sisters, Martha Matthews and husband Roger of Parksley, VA, Eileen Black and husband Terry of Thurmont, Doris Willard of Myersville, and Sue Fox of Littlestown, PA; grandchildren, Jordan Ausherman, Chance and Chad "Buddy" Thompson, Cole and Carly Hahn, and Lexi, Madi and Mason Snurr; several nieces and nephews; numerous friends and acquaintances; and his 4-legged companion, Maisy. He was predeceased by a son, Jesse Hubbard, who passed in 2016.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Weller United Methodist Church, 110 N. Altamont Ave., Thurmont, MD with the Rev. Virgil Cain officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on Monday, July 1st at the church.



Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Emmitsburg, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help with burial expenses may be made to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 308, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 27 to June 28, 2019