Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Bill Steen


1967 - 2020
Bill Steen Obituary
Bill Steen, 52, of Frederick, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, at his home. He was the husband to Cynthia Steen. Born on July 2, 1967, in Bethesda, he was the son of the late James Alan Steen and Barbara Marie (Catchuce) Bean.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his step dad, Stephen E. Bean, Sr.; a daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Steen; a brother John E. Steen; a step brother Stephen E. Bean, Jr. as well as his grandmother Patricia Ann Steen. He is also survived by an uncle, Larry Catchuce.

A memorial service is being planned and details will be released on Bill's personal Facebook page.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
