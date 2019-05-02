Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Bunch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Bunch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billy Bunch Obituary
Billy W. Bunch, 70 died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center in West Virginia. His lifelong partner was Charolette (Billie) Weddle of Thurmont, MD. Born August 21, 1948 in Daniels, MD. He was the son of the late Ora and Cass Bunch.

Bill loved fishing, playing cards and being around his buddies at the Amvets. He was proud to be a Vietnam Veteran and happy to have served his country. In addition to partner, he is survived by two sons Billy Bunch and companion Karen Brown of Gardners, PA; Mark Bunch of Bonnieville, PA; one daughter Holly Markel of Abbottstown, PA; three grandsons and 3 granddaughters. One sister Lucille Colliins.

Also survived by extended family Brad Weddle and Stacy of Thurmond, MD; Beth Wachter and Skeeter of Thurmont, MD; 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Billy was preceded in death by 3 sisters and 6 brothers.

Following cremation, a receiving of friends will be from 10am - 11am Monday, May 6, 2019 with memorial service following at 11am, Pastor Gerry Stoltzfoos officiating at Lewistown Volunteer Fire Company, 11101 Hessong Bridge Road, Thurmont, MD 21788
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 2 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.