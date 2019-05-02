Billy W. Bunch, 70 died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center in West Virginia. His lifelong partner was Charolette (Billie) Weddle of Thurmont, MD. Born August 21, 1948 in Daniels, MD. He was the son of the late Ora and Cass Bunch.



Bill loved fishing, playing cards and being around his buddies at the Amvets. He was proud to be a Vietnam Veteran and happy to have served his country. In addition to partner, he is survived by two sons Billy Bunch and companion Karen Brown of Gardners, PA; Mark Bunch of Bonnieville, PA; one daughter Holly Markel of Abbottstown, PA; three grandsons and 3 granddaughters. One sister Lucille Colliins.



Also survived by extended family Brad Weddle and Stacy of Thurmond, MD; Beth Wachter and Skeeter of Thurmont, MD; 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



Billy was preceded in death by 3 sisters and 6 brothers.



Following cremation, a receiving of friends will be from 10am - 11am Monday, May 6, 2019 with memorial service following at 11am, Pastor Gerry Stoltzfoos officiating at Lewistown Volunteer Fire Company, 11101 Hessong Bridge Road, Thurmont, MD 21788