Billy Lawrence Harne, 85, of Eldersburg, died Wednesday, April 17 at Brinton Woods Health Care Center in Eldersburg. Born on December 27, 1933, in Catoctin Furnace, he was the son of the late Lawrence Gale Harne and Irene Virginia (Miller) Harne. He was the husband to Shirley Elaine Harne and they had been married 66 years.



Before his retirement, Bill worked at IBM for 32 years. He was an Air Force veteran and served from 1953 to 1957 during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He was an avid reader of science fiction and loved cars.



In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by a daughter and two sons: Billi Jo Swanson and husband Michael, Cam Harne and wife Maria and Eric Harne and wife DeVora; six grandchildren: Tyler, Andrew, Jessica, Kristin, Olivia and Emily; one great grandchild, Mason; and two sisters, Janice Willis and Doris Bare. He was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Harne and one sister, Leota Koontz.



The family will receive friends on Monday, April 22 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 East Main Street, Thurmont. Those attending the visitation are strongly encouraged to wear informal clothing. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23 at 11:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home, Rev. A. Paul Harne officiating. Interment will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maryland Association for Parkinson Support, Inc., P.O. Box 450, Brookdale, MD 21022.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019