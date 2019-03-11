Billy McDow Roberts ,90, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Winifred Harper Roberts.



Born on August 28, 1928, in Carters, GA. He was the son of Judson C. Roberts and Mattie (McIntire) Roberts.



Billy graduated with a B.S. in Physics from Berry College, Rome, GA. He taught school and drove a school bus. Billy proudly served his country during the Korean War and was stationed at Fort Detrick. He was employed by the Department of Defense at Fort Detrick and Aberdeen Proving Grounds. In his spare time, Billy enjoyed Gardening and repairing TV's. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Frederick.



He is survived by three sons Philip Roberts and wife Linda of Claxton, GA, David Roberts and wife Pam of Leesburg, GA and Paul Roberts and wife Diane of Frederick, MD; five grandchildren, Eric, Brett, Jessica, Emily and Samantha Roberts; great-grandhildren, Abby, Jack, Harper and Carter.



The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5-7PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Pastor Kenny Miller will officiate.



Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, MD.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019