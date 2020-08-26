Reverend Dr. Billy Wilson Rodgers, 87, a retired college professor and Episcopal priest, died of natural causes on August 22, 2020. He was the husband of the late Helen Irene Rodgers, his beloved wife of 67 years. He lived in Frederick, Maryland, from 1970 to 2004, and returned in 2019. During much of their retirement, he and Helen lived in Summerfield, Florida.



Dr. Rodgers was born October 17, 1932 in Erick, Oklahoma, to the late Henry Wilson Rodgers and Thelma Colston Rodgers.



He served in the Oklahoma National Guard and attended Oklahoma State University prior to moving to California. He was a graduate of Los Angeles City College, where he earned an associate degree and was a graduate of California State University at Los Angeles, where he received a bachelor's degree in philosophy and a master's degree in history. He later received a Bachelor of Divinity degree from the Episcopal Divinity School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he specialized in Greek and biblical studies. He then became a Fellow and Tutor and earned a Doctor of Theology (Th.D.) at the General Theological Seminary in New York City. He taught Greek there for two years and then began a teaching position in 1961at the Episcopal Theological Seminary of the Caribbean, located in Puerto Rico. He later became a professor of philosophy and religion at the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico. In 1970 he became Professor of Humanities at Frederick Community College, from which he retired in 1995 as Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College. Over the years he also studied at the University of Puerto Rico, the University of the Andes, Harvard University, Kenyon College and the University of Maryland. While on sabbatical in 1990, he lectured at St. Peter's College of Oxford University.



Dr. Rodgers published various articles and book reviews over the years and in 1993 he published a book (in Spanish) on the Christology of the Epistle to the Hebrews. His doctoral dissertation at General Theological Seminary was on the Christology of the Book of Revelation. More recently, he was working on a translation and annotation of a two-volume work by the Greek church father, Theodoret of Cyrus.



He had been a member of the American Academy of Religion, the Society of Biblical Literature, and the Pali Text Society. He had also been a trustee of the Episcopal Cathedral School in San Juan, Puerto Rico, a member of the Commission for Theological Education for Latin America and the Caribbean, the Maryland Governor's Commission for Hispanic Affairs, and the Health Systems Agency of Western Maryland. He was also an honorary member of the American Hellenic Educational and Progressive Association. He was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Point of Rocks, Maryland, and often led Bible study programs there. While living in Florida, he became active at St. Mary's Church in Belleview.



Upon retirement he became a competitive swimmer in various master's programs. He made the national Top Ten list in his age group 15 times and took part in several national and world master's championships, including one in Casablanca, Morocco and one in Christchurch, New Zealand. He swam on three different national YMCA gold medal relay teams. In 2003 he was ranked 2nd in the US and 8th in the world in the 200-meter butterfly.



Dr. Rodgers is survived by son Roderick Wilson Rodgers (Beth); two daughters, Andrea Rodgers Glee (Jamie) and Rachel Rodgers Nachlas (Arthur); six grandchildren, Alexander Rodgers, Justin Green (Carla), Jessica Green (Steve), Jon Glee, Jacqueline Russell (John), and Daniel Nachlas ; six great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, JJ, Emerson, James, Avie and Riley; and several nieces and nephews. Dr. Rodgers was predeceased by sister Betty Ezzell and granddaughter Elizabeth Ann Nachlas.



The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Edenton Retirement Community, with special acknowledgement of the loving and thoughtful care provided to our father while he was a resident of ERC's Fiddler's Green.



Interment will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Point of Rocks, Maryland, for Outreach Projects.



