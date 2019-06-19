Bishop Paul Earl Kemp was born in Pasadena, TX on Feb. 11, 1956 to Dr. Roosevelt Kemp Sr. and Maude Esther Kemp. He was the 8th of 16 children. He joined the U.S. Army in 1975 and served for 25 years. On Sept. 28, 1980, he married the love of his life, Diana Hartfield. Their union grew to include daughters Porshe and Dion. Bishop Kemp ministered in many places. He received his ministerial license at First Church of C.O.G.I.C. (Fort Huachuca, AZ) and was a youth pastor and musician at Fresno Temple (CA). After moving to Fort Detrick, MD in 1985, Pastor Kemp founded what eventually became Sanctuary Progressive Community C.O.G.I.C. on E. 4th Street. In 2000, Pastor Kemp was elevated to the sacred office of Bishop. He was a humble servant and gentle giant. His love for God's people was unwavering. He invested countless hours into his spiritual sons and daughters; and he was an accomplished musician and praiser. His impact will never be forgotten. Bishop Kemp leaves to cherish his memories his: wife, Diana; 2 daughters, Porshe D. Edwards (Detrick) & Dion P. De Jesus (Jose); 5 brothers, Roosevelt Kemp, Jr. (Martha), Dr. Norris D. Kemp, Sr., Bishop-Elect Vernon R. Kemp (Victoria), Kenneth R. Kemp (Danette), & Patrick H. Kemp (Sharyl); 9 sisters, Dr. Dorothy M. Thomas (Freddie, Sr.), Gwyanda L. Gault, Evangelist Vivian D. Johnson, Dr. Helen R. Watson (Otto, Sr.), Priscilla A. Young (Charles, Sr.), Minister Hattie V. Kemp, Carolyn E. Johnson (Thomas), Evangelist Mary A. Kemp, & Shaundra E. Maloy; 4 grandchildren, Lyric, Zion, Angelina, & Ezra; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Bishop Kemp was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Roosevelt Kemp, Sr.; mother, Maude E. Kemp; and sister, Roxie Berniece Kemp. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 19 to June 20, 2019