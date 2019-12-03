|
|
Blanche M. Biser, 91, of Frederick, Maryland, passed into heavenly peace, on December 3, 2019. She had been a resident of Ballenger Creek Center, Frederick, MD, for the past 9 months. She was the devoted wife of the late Paul M. Biser, who predeceased her in 2018; they were marred September 17, 1948.
Born on June 14,1928, she was the daughter of the late Elva Munday Cooper, and grew up in Upper Montgomery County. Mrs. Biser was a graduate of Poolesville High School, Class of 1947. She worked as a secretary at NIH, Bethesda, until her marriage to Paul, moving to Frederick County and becoming a farmer's wife and homemaker.Mr. andMrs. Biser owned and operated, with their son, Gary, the Poplar Thicket Farm, on Cap Stine Road for over 50 years before retiring to Wyngate Drive in Frederick, in 1993. Mrs. Biserhad been a member of the Trinity E&R Church, Adamstown, Maryland, whereshe sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and held offices in the Willing Workers organization, as well as helping with church suppers. She had been a member of the Carroll Manor Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, holding the offices of assistant secretary and flag bearer. Blanche and Paul worked many years at the Carroll Manor Fire Dept annual carnival in the French Fry booth.Mrs. Biser will be lovingly remembered for being a great cook, especially known for her Red Velvet cake, always a favorite at the Biser family reunions.
She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her daughter, Paula Sue Tomey, and husband Gary; and son, Gary Melvin Biser, and wife, Cheryl; four grandchildren, Scott Alan Biser, and wife, Stephanie; Brian Melvin Biser, and wife, Rosina; Amy Jillian Tomey, and fiance, Zack Cutler; and Megan Suzanne Brackna and husband, Cole; and five great-grandchildren, Sydni Eileen Biser, Shane Calvin Biser, Syenna Louise Biser, Michael Paul Biser and Julia Grace Biser. She is also survived by brother, James H. Cooper. and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, as well as sisters, Frances, Betty, and Linda.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the staff of the Ballenger Creek Center, Hospice of Frederick County, as well as Edenton Assisted Living for their loving care and support of our mother.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 11 am, at Manor Cemetery on Ballenger Creek Pike. In lieu of flowers, please designate donations to your .
Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019