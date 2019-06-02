Dr. Blanche Bourne-Tyree, 102 of Frederick, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Chris Tryee,



Born in Frederick on May 18, 1917, she was a daughter of the late Dr. Ulysses G. Bourne, Sr. and Mary Frances Beane Bourne.



She graduated in 1937 from Morgan College in Baltimore, with as BS degree and went on to earn her medical degree from Howard University, where she would also become a pediatrics professor. She then accepted a position as the Medical Officer at the District of Columbia Department of Public Health. Promoted to Chief of School Health Services and then to Director of Clinical Services.



She joined the District of Columbia Department of Public Health and stayed for 20 years. She rose to the rank of deputy director.



Blanche Bourne Tyree was the first woman in Frederick County to earn a medical degree. She was one of the first African American female doctors to practice in the state of Maryland. She also practiced medicine in Ohio and Missouri.



Dr. Bourne Tryee is a Diplomate of the America Board of Pediatrics, a Fellow of American Academy of Pediatrics and honors have included the Federal Women's Award and the Distinguished Service Award from Howard University College of Medicine. She had received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree, from Mt. Saint Mary's College.



She was very active in the Frederick community and was involved and served on many committees and as a board of directors, members. She co- hosted a local television show for many years Young at Heart.



Surviving her is a sister-in-law, Yvonne Bourne, of Silver Springs, her loving nieces, Lisa Ann Bourne and Blanche Elizabeth Bourne Stukes and several cousins. She will be remembered by many friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Ulysses G. "Uly" Bourne, Jr.



A celebration of life gathering will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., on Saturday, June 8, 2018, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Private interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Frederick.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Community Foundation of Frederick County, memorial scholarship fund of Dr. Ulysses G. Bourne, Sr., 312 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 2 to June 3, 2019