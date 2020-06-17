Mrs. Blanche Evelyn "Peg" Hargett, 97, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Montevue Assisted Living. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Hargett. Born in Frederick on February 10, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Archie and Ruth Clay Stup.Peg had worked for Frederick County Public Schools for over 20 years at TJ High School in the cafeteria, where she was beloved by so many who's lives she touched. She was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Frederick.Surviving is a daughter, Jean Keating and husband James. two sisters, Virginia McClain and Grace Garver, five grandchildren, Chuck Coulson and wife Sondra, Deanne Flock and husband Mike, Krista Ball and husband Jay, Kathy Scarzello and husband Tony, Keith Keller and wife Amy, Jason Keating and wife Kelly, Jim Keating and wife Leslie. 12 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, all of them were the joy of her life. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Louise Coulson, a sister, Mildred Harris and two brothers, Vernon Stup and Robert Stup.Graveside memorial service will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick on Monday July 13th at 11 a.m. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of Frederick County, P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702