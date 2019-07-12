Resources More Obituaries for Blanche Keilholtz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Blanche (Bea) Keilholtz

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email After a long illness, Blanche (Bea) Theodosia Keilholtz passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 in Fairfield, PA. Bea was 96 when she went to be with the Lord.



She was born March 13, 1923 which happened to be the same day that her beloved husband, the late Vernon Keilholtz was born. They were married for 69 wonderful years.



Bea's parents were the late Ruth and Frank Long of Graceham, MD. They were a close-knit farm family with ten children. She graduated from Thurmont High School and from the Frederick Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. During WWII, Bea was an Army Nurse Cadet. She and Vernon were married on Nov. 13, 1944 and they were stationed in many places during and after the War. Until her children were born, Bea was a nurse in Frederick, Detroit and Gettysburg. Years later, she became a librarian at the Emmitsburg and Thurmont libraries.



Bea was an active member of the Mt. Tabor Church in Rocky Ridge and of the parish quilting group. While her children were growing up, she helped with the Rocky Ridge Progressive 4-H Club. She was a member of the Silver Fancy Garden Club where she was able to enjoy her lifelong love of flowers. Bea and Vernon loved to play cards. For many years, she played bridge with eight of her good friends and in her late 80's she also started playing canasta with another group of friends. Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family, especially the great-grandchildren. She prepared many delicious meals for friends and family since she was an excellent cook.



Bea was a wonderful mother and a very giving person who was always ready to help anyone in need. She will certainly be missed by friends and family.



Bea is survived by her children, Timothy (Ellen) and Carolyn (Terry). She has three grandsons, Kevin (Jazmine), Matthew, David (Trisha) and Kurt. Her great grandchildren are Bay and Grayson. She is also survived by five siblings, Gene Long (Shirley), Gloriae Green, Harold Long (Peg), Ray Long (Naomi), and Carol Ann Beauchamp (Dan); as well as many nieces and nephews and numerous friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by four siblings, Elizabeth Aldridge, Frances Dreith, Naomi O'Connor, and Frank Long, Jr.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 27th at the Graceham Moravian Church, 8231 Rocky Ridge Rd, Thurmont, MD 21788. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mt. Tabor Church, 10043 Longs Mill Rd, Rocky Ridge, MD 21778. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 12 to July 13, 2019