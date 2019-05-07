Bledsoe Rudolph Toms, 92, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at his home.



He is survived by his daughter, Terry; grandchildren, Travis and his wife Adele, Brandi, Jeremy, Drew and his wife Carrie, and Erin; and great-grandchildren, Christopher, Dylan, Elisabeth, Jadis, Connor, Luke, Emma, and Madilyn.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye, in 2018 and a daughter, Gloria, in 1988.



"Rudy" was a World War II veteran of both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force. He retired from State Farm Insurance in 1992, after 38 years.



A heartfelt and special thanks to the exceptional nurses, doctors, and health care professionals at Frederick Memorial Hospital and to the loving, caring staff of Hospice of Frederick County. Also, a sincere, special thank you to his granddaughter, Brandi, for taking wonderful care of him with love and patience for the month prior to his death.



The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.



Graveside services will immediately follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Timothy Mount of Araby Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Hospice of Frederick County in memory of Rudy Toms.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 7 to May 8, 2019