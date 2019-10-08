|
|
BoAnn Bohman passed away at home surrounded by family, after a valiant and courageous battle with cancer. She was born Charlotte Ann on December 4, 1944 and the daughter of the late Charlotte T. Bentz & Norman H. Bentz and George " Bo" Bohman that passed away in WWII when she was 6 months old. BoAnn is preceded in death by a son, Patrick Ridenour and sisters Sally Elmlinger and Kathryn Bentz. BoAnn was a graduate of North Hagerstown High School and graduated in 1967 from Shepherd College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education. She earned her Masters in Elementary Education in 1971 from Shippensburg University. In 1985 she was an administrative intern chosen by the Maryland State Department of Education and she served as a consultant to the Maryland State Department of Education. She also completed her Doctorate from the University of Maryland in Education Policy, Planning, and Administration in 1988. BoAnn spent the first part of her career with the Washington County Board of Education as a teacher and administrator. While working as an administrator in Washington County, she began a long tenure with Western Maryland College in 1987. BoAnn then transitioned to Carroll County as the principal of Mt. Airy Elementary School. Feeling the call of leadership beyond the school walls, she accepted the position of Supervisor of Elementary Schools for Carroll County. After an extremely long and successful career in public school leadership, she joined the Educational Administration Program at Western Maryland College, witnessed the name change of the institution to McDaniel College and received a tenure track postion as Coordinator of the Master of Science program in Education Administration; she spent 26 years at McDaniel College. She was known for her outstanding teaching and the way in which she inspired perspective school leaders. BoAnn inspired her students with her passion for teaching, learning, and leadership. She stepped beyond her leadership roles and served as mentor to many, promoting and advancing teacher's continuous professional growth and scholarship. BoAnn adored her family and taking her grandchildren on many adventures. She had a love for traveling, and also had an amazing network of lifelong friends who shared many times of joy, love, and laughs. BoAnn is survived by her husband James Murray, children Matthew Ridgenour and wife Michele of Summit Point, WV, Lauren Hahn and husband Scott of Hagerstown, MD, Amee Kearns of Shepherdstown, WV; brothers James Bentz and wife Betty of Simpsonville, SC, John Bentz and wife Lori of Louisville, OH; step daughters Debbie Murray and husband Stephen, and Krista Johnston; grandchildren Zachary and Josh Ridenour, Peyton, Nicholas, and Leah Hahn, Nathan and Kendra Johnston, many nephews and nieces and her beloved dog Rosie. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd North Hagerstown, MD 21742 with Pastor Richard Daughtridge officiating. A gathering of friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 5-7 pm. Burial will be held privately in Rose Hill Cemetery, Hagerstown, MD. Memorial contributions may be made in BoAnn's name to the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund at Heartlandhospicefund.org. Online condolences maybe made at www.douglasfiery.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019